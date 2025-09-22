Rabbi Steve Blane of Sim Shalom Visions A New Judaism for a New Year

Rabbi Steven Blane, the Substack Rabbi, calls for A New Judaism to meet the moral challenges of today.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Read the full article at his substack here.

Rabbi Steven Blane, spiritual innovator, singer-songwriter, and founder of the online synagogue Sim Shalom, has issued a bold vision for the Jewish future. In his recent essay, “A New Judaism,” published on his Substack The Substack Rabbi, Blane calls for a transformation of Jewish life in the wake of seismic global and national crises.

Blane reflects on two pivotal events: the October 7, 2023, attacks that shattered Israel, and the January 20, 2025, authoritarian shift in America. He writes as an American Jew who has become increasingly disillusioned by politics, division, and fear—but who also sees an urgent need to reimagine Judaism for the next generation.

“I worry for my children and grandchildren,” Rabbi Blane writes. “And I am haunted by the question: what can I possibly do to shield their world, to keep it from continuing to unravel?”

Blane proposes a new path forward with a re-envisioned Judaism centered not on denominational boundaries, but on unity, justice, and shared humanity. His vision includes:
-Dissolving denominational affiliations and building communities that transcend Reform, Conservative, Orthodox, and Reconstructionist labels.
-Merging synagogues and pooling resources, ensuring Jewish institutions remain vibrant and sustainable.
-Uniting communities across divides to create a Judaism that is inclusive, compassionate, and forward-looking.
-Standing for justice and democracy, ensuring Jewish moral leadership speaks truth in an era of rising authoritarianism.

For Blane, faith alone is not the determinant of morality. Instead, he argues, the driving force must be love—love of neighbor, love of justice, and love of truth.

“Judaism must once again be a beacon of hope,” he writes. “Not chained to the past, nor to nationalism or ideology, but free to speak clearly and morally in a fractured world.”

Rabbi Blane is a modern spiritual leader, author, and singer-songwriter known for blending tradition with innovation. As founder of Sim Shalom Online Synagogue, he has pioneered digital Jewish community and outreach. His Substack, The Substack Rabbi, explores faith, justice, and the future of Judaism. You can find him these High Holidays spreading musical joy. Join him! Find information here.

ABOUT SIM SHALOM AND JSLI Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2009 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane and Associate Rabbis lead accessible Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST. Rabbi Blane is also the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute, the online professional rabbinical program and of the Union of Jewish Universalist Communities, http://www.ujuc.org. Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community. For more information visit the website or call 201-338-0165.

