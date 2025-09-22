Rabbi Steve Blane of Sim Shalom Visions A New Judaism for a New Year

All are Welcome Joyful Rosh Hashana

Rabbi Steven Blane, the Substack Rabbi, calls for A New Judaism to meet the moral challenges of today.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025

Rabbi Steven Blane, spiritual innovator, singer-songwriter, and founder of the online synagogue Sim Shalom, has issued a bold vision for the Jewish future. In his recent essay, “A New Judaism,” published on his Substack The Substack Rabbi, Blane calls for a transformation of Jewish life in the wake of seismic global and national crises.

Blane reflects on two pivotal events: the October 7, 2023, attacks that shattered Israel, and the January 20, 2025, authoritarian shift in America. He writes as an American Jew who has become increasingly disillusioned by politics, division, and fear—but who also sees an urgent need to reimagine Judaism for the next generation.

“I worry for my children and grandchildren,” Rabbi Blane writes. “And I am haunted by the question: what can I possibly do to shield their world, to keep it from continuing to unravel?”

Blane proposes a new path forward with a re-envisioned Judaism centered not on denominational boundaries, but on unity, justice, and shared humanity. His vision includes:

-Dissolving denominational affiliations and building communities that transcend Reform, Conservative, Orthodox, and Reconstructionist labels.

-Merging synagogues and pooling resources, ensuring Jewish institutions remain vibrant and sustainable.

-Uniting communities across divides to create a Judaism that is inclusive, compassionate, and forward-looking.

-Standing for justice and democracy, ensuring Jewish moral leadership speaks truth in an era of rising authoritarianism.

For Blane, faith alone is not the determinant of morality. Instead, he argues, the driving force must be love—love of neighbor, love of justice, and love of truth.

“Judaism must once again be a beacon of hope,” he writes. “Not chained to the past, nor to nationalism or ideology, but free to speak clearly and morally in a fractured world.”

Rabbi Blane is a modern spiritual leader, author, and singer-songwriter known for blending tradition with innovation. As founder of Sim Shalom Online Synagogue, he has pioneered digital Jewish community and outreach. His Substack, The Substack Rabbi, explores faith, justice, and the future of Judaism. You can find him these High Holidays spreading musical joy. Join him! Find information here.

