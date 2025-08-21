Rabbi Steve Blane sings with the Angels at Sim Shalom Services this year 5786 High Holidays

Sim Shalom, Rabbi Blane and jazz quartet provide jazzed up soulful live High Holiday services at All Angels Church known for social justice work.

NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This High Holiday season, Sim Shalom Online Synagogue is moving its live services uptown and is honored to share space with the remarkable community of All Angels’ Church at 251 West 80th Street, New York City. Sim Shalom and All Angels reflect a shared vision: a community where faith is expressed through welcome, music, and tangible acts of kindness.

Led by Rabbi Steve Blane, Sim Shalom’s High Holiday services will blend traditional liturgy with his original, jazz-infused melodies and soulful reflections. Whether attending in person or via livestream, worshippers will be immersed in an atmosphere where every prayer and note rises heavenward — truly singing with angels.

“The High Holidays are a time for return — to our values, to each other, and to the Divine,” says Rabbi Blane. “At All Angels’, I feel that sacred return is made even more powerful by the love and service that radiate from this community. It’s an honor to bring our voices into this space.”

All Angels’ Church is a historic Episcopal congregation known for its deep commitment to social justice and compassion. Today, it continues to be a beacon on the Upper West Side, offering programs that meet both the practical and spiritual needs or the community. From mental health resources to addiction recovery referrals, All Angels’ serves people across boundaries of race, class, and circumstance — empowering independence, dignity, and connection.

High Holiday Schedule at All Angels’ Church

Rosh Hashanah: Tuesday, September 23rd at 10:30am

Yom Kippur Day: Thursday, October 2nd at 10:30am

For a full list of all services both live and online visit the website at https://simshalom.com/high-holidays-2025/

All are welcome to attend in person or join via livestream from anywhere in the world. You can purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/sim-shalom-jewish-universalist-online-synagogue-3339483890

Ticket sales support the ongoing work of Sim Shalom.

About Sim Shalom

Founded by Rabbi Steve Blane, Sim Shalom is a progressive, online synagogue offering accessible Jewish worship, study, and community worldwide. Known for its inclusivity and innovative spirit, Sim Shalom reimagines Jewish life for the 21st century.

