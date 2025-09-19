All are Welcome Rabbi Blane, Founder of Jewish Universalism Joyful Rosh Hashana

Sim Shalom, the pioneering online Jewish Universalist synagogue, invites all to join its uplifting Rosh Hashanah High Holiday services.

At Sim Shalom, we embrace the power of community across the globe. Wherever you are, you can step into the New Year surrounded by warmth, song, and blessings.” — Rabbi Blane

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sim Shalom Presents “Jazzed-Up High Holiday Services” for Rosh Hashanah – Live & on Zoom

Sim Shalom, the online Jewish Universalist synagogue led by Rabbi Steven Blane, invites all to celebrate Rosh Hashanah 5786 with a joyous combination of sacred tradition, song, and jazz. This year’s High Holiday services will be offered live in person at All Angels Church in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and remotely via Zoom, for maximum accessibility.

“Rosh Hashanah is a time of renewal, reflection, and hope,” said Rabbi Blane. “At Sim Shalom, we embrace the power of community across the globe. Wherever you are, you can step into the New Year surrounded by warmth, song, and blessings.”

To read about Rabbi Blane's vision for a New Judaism for the New Year visit his substack here.

Sim Shalom offers an inclusive, accessible, and musical celebration of the Jewish New Year. With live music offered by a jazz quartet led by Blane, traditional prayers, and contemporary reflections, the services are designed to inspire participants of all backgrounds—whether longtime members of the Jewish community or seekers exploring spirituality in a welcoming space.

Sim Shalom’s mission is to open the doors of Jewish community through digital innovation, inclusivity, and kindness. The online synagogue has been at the forefront of providing meaningful High Holiday experiences accessible to all, regardless of geography. All Angel's Church is known for its ongoing social support in the community. Their vision for a kinder community mesh nicely to begin the New Year.



For more info, tickets, and registration, see SimShalom.com’s High Holidays 2025 page or contact rabbisteve@simshalom.com / (201)-338-0165 (text 917-407-1166).

Media Contact:

Sim Shalom Press Office

rabbisteve@simshalom.com

(201)-338-0165

