Sim Shalom, the pioneering online Jewish Universalist synagogue, invites all to join its uplifting Rosh Hashanah High Holiday services.

At Sim Shalom, we embrace the power of community across the globe. Wherever you are, you can step into the New Year surrounded by warmth, song, and blessings.”
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sim Shalom Presents “Jazzed-Up High Holiday Services” for Rosh Hashanah – Live & on Zoom

Sim Shalom, the online Jewish Universalist synagogue led by Rabbi Steven Blane, invites all to celebrate Rosh Hashanah 5786 with a joyous combination of sacred tradition, song, and jazz. This year’s High Holiday services will be offered live in person at All Angels Church in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and remotely via Zoom, for maximum accessibility.

“Rosh Hashanah is a time of renewal, reflection, and hope,” said Rabbi Blane. “At Sim Shalom, we embrace the power of community across the globe. Wherever you are, you can step into the New Year surrounded by warmth, song, and blessings.”

To read about Rabbi Blane's vision for a New Judaism for the New Year visit his substack here.

Sim Shalom offers an inclusive, accessible, and musical celebration of the Jewish New Year. With live music offered by a jazz quartet led by Blane, traditional prayers, and contemporary reflections, the services are designed to inspire participants of all backgrounds—whether longtime members of the Jewish community or seekers exploring spirituality in a welcoming space.

Sim Shalom’s mission is to open the doors of Jewish community through digital innovation, inclusivity, and kindness. The online synagogue has been at the forefront of providing meaningful High Holiday experiences accessible to all, regardless of geography. All Angel's Church is known for its ongoing social support in the community. Their vision for a kinder community mesh nicely to begin the New Year.


For more info, tickets, and registration, see SimShalom.com’s High Holidays 2025 page or contact rabbisteve@simshalom.com / (201)-338-0165 (text 917-407-1166).

Media Contact:
Sim Shalom Press Office
rabbisteve@simshalom.com
(201)-338-0165

Carole Blane
Sim Shalom/JSLI
+1 917-407-1166
email us here

About

ABOUT SIM SHALOM AND JSLI Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2009 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane and Associate Rabbis lead accessible Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST. Rabbi Blane is also the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute, the online professional rabbinical program and of the Union of Jewish Universalist Communities, http://www.ujuc.org. Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community. For more information visit the website or call 201-338-0165.

