The Secretariat commends ANRE’s approval of the first Electricity Market Study developed with EU4Energy support

The National Agency for Energy Regulation of the Republic of Moldova (ANRE) has approved its first comprehensive study on the functioning of Moldova's national electricity wholesale market. Supported by the #EU4Energy Governance Project and conducted by the Secretariat’s experts in close collaboration with ANRE, it marks a significant advancement in Moldova's electricity sector reforms and its alignment with EU standards for further integration into the EU’s internal electricity market.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of Moldova's wholesale electricity market, dedicated to facilitating the implementation of key reforms outlined in the Electricity Integration Package and ensuring efficient market operation. Drawing upon EU best practices, the study aims to enhance the regulatory framework and foster a competitive, transparent, and fair market environment.

Alongside the analysis, the study includes a detailed roadmap and recommendations for further development of Moldova's wholesale electricity market. Crucially, these recommendations served as the foundation for the Moldova-Energy Community-European Commission Joint Roadmap endorsed during the 5th EU-MD High-Level Energy Dialogue on February 2nd in Chisinau.

Funded by the European Union, the EU4Energy Governance Project is a collaborative effort between the Energy Community Secretariat, the Council of European Energy Regulators, and the International Energy Agency.

DISCLAIMER

This news item has been produced with the assistance of the European Union. Its contents are the sole responsibility of the Energy Community Secretariat and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union. Co-funded by the EU4Energy Programme of the European Union and implemented by the Energy Community Secretariat.