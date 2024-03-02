John Michael Ferrari Smoky Mountains Tour
Multiple award-winning singer songwriter John Michael Ferrari joined by Sophie Love & local Tennessee singer songwriters on Smoky Mountains tour.
There's never a stranger in the audience.”NASHVILLE , TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES, March 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning singer songwriter John Michael Ferrari is joined by Sophie Love and local Tennessee songwriters on a March 2024 Smoky Mountain singing tour. Their performances include favorite Ferrari past radio chart toppers and new tunes from his "I Keep Dreaming" album, including his hot single "One Heck of a Girl". Sophie Love will be sharing her recent single, "Let's Run Away" by Sophie Love, John Michael Ferrari and Pepper Jay, and other new crossover blues tunes including "Light This Girl on Fire" by Sophie Love and Cheri Carmody and "Poison in My Veins" by Sophie Love and John Michael Ferrari. They are in the region to attend the North American Country Music Association International ("NACMAI"), in which Ferrari is a member. Local songwriters include Chris Long, Darrell Wallace, Kevin Mahoney, Ridge Banks, and Cheri Carmody, to name a few. See tour schedule, below.
"Workin" My Way to Nashville" written by songwriters John Michael Ferrari, Pepper Jay and Ray Ligon was named "Songwriter of the Year 50+" 2023 by the Kentucky Country Music Association. "Workin'" is in competition at "NACMAI" during its 2024 Country Music Week, March 11-17, at the Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The "Workin'" songwriters plan to be in attendance at both the NACMAI Induction Ceremony on March 16, and the Awards Show on March 17th.
"Workin' My Way to Nashville" was produced by Pepper Jay and recorded at Larry Beaird Music Group, Nashville with studio musicians Wes Little (drums), Ethan Pilzer (bass), Troy Lancaster (electric guitar), Billy Nobel (keys), Scotty Sanders (steel), and Mike Waldron (acoustic), and artist Ray Ligon. Also, tracking engineer Jim DeBlanc, vocal engineer Rob Lane, and mixing engineer David Buchanan added magic to "Workin'". "Workin'" photo by David G. Baker. © Pepper Jay Productions / Cappy Records.
John Michael Ferrari and Ferrari Fans look forward to the Smoky Mountain Tour. "There's never a stranger in the audience." John Michael Ferrari.
Smoky Mountain Public Performance Schedule:
Thu, MAR 7 John Michael Ferrari, Jon Z. Bowser, & Sophie Love w/ special guest Tiffany Whitecloud, Commodore Grill, Nashville, TN
Sun, MAR 10 Townsend Abbey with John Michael Ferrari, Sophie Love, and Chris Long, Townsend, TN
Wed, MAR 13 Aloft Hotel West End, John Michael Ferrari, Sophie Love, Ridge Banks, Cheri Carmody, Nashville, TN
Thu, MAR 14 WDVX Blue Plate Special, John Michael Ferrari, Sophie Love, Knoxville, TN
Fri, MAR 15 Watts Bar Beer, John Michael Ferrari, Sophie Love, Kevin Mahoney, Darrell Wallace, Spring City, TN
For additional Ferrari tour info, visit JohnMichaelFerrari.com/tour
"One Heck of a Girl" by John Michael Ferrari on "I Keep Dreaming" album.