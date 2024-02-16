Horses Healing Hearts 10th Annual Denim & Diamonds Fundraiser 10th Annual Denim & Diamonds Honorary Chair, Eileen Edwards, with "Elated"

Horses Healing Hearts Proudly Announces Eileen Edwards as Honorary Chair for 10th Annual Denim & Diamonds Gala

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horses Healing Hearts (HHH), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting children growing up in families affected by addiction, is delighted to announce Eileen Edwards as the honorary chair for its upcoming milestone event, the 10th Annual Denim & Diamonds Gala. The gala will take place on Thursday, April 11th, 2024, at BMW Delray Beach from 6:30 – 10:30 pm.

Eileen Edwards brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the cause, embodying the spirit of Horses Healing Hearts' mission to provide healing and support to children in need. As an esteemed member of the community, Eileen's involvement highlights the significance of this event in rallying support for vulnerable youth.

Horses Healing Hearts’ work is crucial amid the widespread impact of addiction on families, exposing children to emotional trauma and heightened substance abuse risks. Horses Healing Hearts offers hope and healing, witnessing transformative impacts as former participants return to share stories of resilience. These testimonials highlight the enduring legacy and profound impact of the organization.

Horses Healing Hearts’ 10th Annual Denim & Diamonds Gala offers an opportunity for the community to come together in support of this vital cause. Sponsorship opportunities, VIP tables, and tickets are available for those who wish to contribute to Horses Healing Hearts' mission and make a lasting impact on the lives of children in need.

For more information about sponsorship packages, VIP tables, or to purchase tickets for the event, please visit

https://horseshealingheartsusa.org/denim-and-diamonds-2024/

Media Contact:

Liz Olszewski

Founder/Executive Director

Horses Healing Hearts

Email: Liz@hhhusa.org

Phone: (561) 713-6133

MSNBC Morning Joe Feature - Horses Healing Hearts helping children in Palm Beach County Florida through Equine Therapy