When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 15, 2024 FDA Publish Date: February 15, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared sesame Company Name: Capitol Distributing Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Turkey and cheese sandwich, egg sandwich, chicken salad on a croissant

Company Announcement

Capitol Distributing is recalling 3,934 sandwiches because they may contain undeclared sesame. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Prepared turkey and cheese sandwiches included sesame that was not declared on the product label. Potential cross contact occurred when chicken salad on a croissant and egg salad sandwiches were prepared on the same surface as the turkey sandwiches. The products were distributed in Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington. Customers could have encountered these options within convenience store coolers as early as February 8. The sandwiches are made fresh and delivered with refrigerated transport. Shelf life is approximately 9 days.

Convenience stores potentially affected include the following:

Buds Marketplace (Eagle, ID)

Wild Willy's (Emmett, ID)

Valley Wide Stores (Idaho)

Ranch Market (Boise, ID)

EZ Mart (New Plymouth, ID)

Bud's Chevron (Nampa, ID)

Vista Mart (Sparks, NV)

Silver State Food Mart (Reno, NV)

Santa Rosa Station (Winnemucca, NV)

Rye Patch Petroleum (Lovelock, NV)

McCarran Mart (Sparks, NV)

Boomtown Chevron (Verdi, NV)

Hangar 32 (Provo, UT)

Extra Mart (Park City, UT)

Extra Mile (Salt Lake City and Draper, UT)

Jacksons Food Stores (AZ, CA, ID, NV, OR, UT, WA)

The exact items included in the recall are as follows:

Item Retail Name Detailed Description of Product UPC Lot Codes CK Turkey and Cheese Sandwich Closed faced turkey and cheese sandwich 983644000141 24039, 24040,24043, 24044 Jacksons Turkey and Cheese Closed faced turkey and cheese sandwich 983642601562 24039, 24040, 24043, 24044 CK Egg Salad Sandwich Closed faced egg salad sandwich 983644000097 24039, 24040, 24043, 24044 Jacksons Egg Salad Closed faced egg salad sandwich 983642540991 24039, 24040, 24043, 24044 CK Chicken Salad Sandwich Closed faced chicken salad sandwich on a croissant 983644100032 24039, 24040, 24043, 24044 Jacksons Chicken Salad Closed faced chicken salad sandwich on a croissant 983642541561 24039, 24040, 24043, 24044

No reactions or customer complaints have been recorded to date.

A new bread source for sandwiches included sesame and the allergen was incorrectly left off of updated sandwich labels. The labels have been updated and any future possibility of cross contact has been eliminated.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Customers with a sesame allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company by phone at (208) 888-5112 from 9 am - 4:30 pm MST, Monday through Friday — or by email at ck.quality@capitoldist.com.