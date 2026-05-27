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Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 27, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 27, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May Contain undeclared milk, pecans, pistachios, yellow #5 and red #40 Company Name: De Dios’s Ice Pops II LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

PATERSON, N.J. – DE DIOS’S ICE POPS II LLC is voluntarily recalling its 3.7 oz. packages of “popsicles” food treats because they may contain undeclared MILK, YELLOW #5, RED #40, PECANS, AND PISTACHIOS. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these ingredients run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The recalled products are labeled under the dba: D’DIOSES FRUIT POPS. They were distributed to retail grocery stores in the following states: [N.J., N.Y., P.A., C.T.].

Affected Product Information

This recall applies to all units of the flavors listed below that were produced before the implementation of updated allergen-control procedures (prior to [4/27/2026).

Flavor COCO, FRESA CON LECHE, ARROZ CON LECHE, MAMEY, GUAYABA, VAINILLA, ROMPOPE, NUEZ, PISTACHIO, COOKIES AND CREAM, PINA COLADA, LIMON, GROCELLA, MANGO, TAMARINDO, NANCHE

New Production: Products produced after [4/27/2026] have been manufactured under new, FDA-verified safety procedures and are not subject to this recall.

Reason for Recall

The recall was initiated after an FDA inspection revealed that existing manufacturing processes required improvements to prevent allergen cross-contact. DE DIOS’S ICE POPS II LLC has immediately implemented corrected processes and new instructions as directed by the FDA to ensure the safety of all future production.

Safety Advisory

No illnesses have been reported to date. Consumers who have purchased 3.7 oz. popsicles with the flavors listed above are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumer Contact

Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact DE DIOS’S ICE POPS II LLC at 973.279.7900.

Days: [Monday – Friday]

Hours: [9:00 AM – 4:30 PM]

Time Zone: [EASTERN STANDARD TIME]