COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
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Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Allergens
- Reason for Announcement:
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Recall Reason Description
May Contain undeclared peanuts
- Company Name:
- Bazzini, LLC
- Brand Name:
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Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
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Product Description
Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites
Company Announcement
Bazzini, LLC, of Allentown, PA, a co-manufacturer utilized by SkinnyDipped®, is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites, out of an abundance of caution, due to the possible presence of undeclared peanut allergen. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The recalled products were distributed nationwide and sold through retailers. Some products were also provided as complimentary samples to consumers. The products consist of individually wrapped bites sold in packages of different sizes. Recalled products can be identified by the lot code and Best By (BB) date on the exterior package. Each individually wrapped bite can be identified by the lot code and best by date as shown below:
This recall is limited to only those products identified below. No other SkinnyDipped® products are affected.
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Product Description
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UPC (case)
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UPC (Bag)
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UPC (Inner)
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Best By Date
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Lot Codes
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Dark Chocolate
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10850034219780
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850034219783
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850034219776
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12/20/2026,
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B15356,
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Dark Chocolate
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20850034219787
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850034219783
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850034219776
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12/26/2026,
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B25361,
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Dark Chocolate
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10850034219773
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N/A
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850034219776
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12/23/2026
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B15357
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Dark Chocolate
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850034219998
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N/A
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850034219776
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12/26/2026
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B35360
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Dark Chocolate
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10865797000063
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N/A
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850034219776
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12/20/2026,
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B15356,
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Dark Chocolate
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B0DWBMVSBV
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850034219783
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850034219776
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12/22/2026,
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B15356,
|
Dark Chocolate
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00850034219936
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850034219783
|
850034219776
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12/22/2026,
|
B15356,
No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to date. The recall is being issued after a consumer reported allegedly finding peanut butter containing products in SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites individual wrappers within the 3.17oz. 10-count package. Peanuts and peanut butter are not intended ingredients in SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites
Consumers who have the recalled product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions or concerns may contact SkinnyDipped directly at 1-866-957-9907 or hello@skinnydipped.com.