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Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 28, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 28, 2026 Product Type: Dietary Supplements Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Mitragynine and Mitragynine Pseudoindoxyl (Kratom) Company Name: Better Weather Activities LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – May 28, 2026 – Sheridan, Wyoming. Better Weather Actives LLC is voluntarily recalling ALL lots of Better Weather Fix Elixir 15 ml because the products may contain undeclared Mitragynine and Mitragynine Pseudoindoxyl (MP). MP is a more potent derivative of Mitragynine, or Kratom. Consumption of MP can produce undesirable effects such as nausea, vomiting, rapid heart rate (tachycardia), palpitations, hallucinations, sedation, anxiety, and loss of consciousness. It can also fatally suppress the respiratory system. Consumption of Mitragynine, especially MP, may cause addiction with severe opioid withdrawal symptoms. Consumption of products that contain Mitragynine or MP, especially in the context of concomitant use of other drugs (prescribed or illicit), could result in other severe or fatal physiological effects.

The company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall to date. The recalled products are packaged in 15 ml bottles packed in display boxes labeled “Better Weather Fix Elixir” and “Better Weather Fix Elixir Berry.”. The recalled products were sold at the consumer level nationwide.

Consumers that have Better Weather Fix Elixir 15ml which is being recalled should stop using and return it to their place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact the company by phone at 208-495-4342 or via email at recall@BetterWeatherActives.com from 9 am to 5 pm MST, Monday through Friday. Consumers should contact their healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.