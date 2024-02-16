Senators Cramer, King Introduce Legislation to Reauthorize VA Highly Rural Transportation Grant Program

BISMARCK – U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Angus King (I-ME), members of the Senate Veterans Affairs and Armed Services Committees, introduced the Supporting Rural Veterans Access to Healthcare Services Act. This legislation would provide travel assistance to veterans living in highly rural areas for VA-authorized health care appointments.

Specifically, the bill would reauthorize the VA Highly Rural Transportation Grant (HRTG) Program for five years and add Tribal Organizations as entities eligible to apply for the program. The HRTG Program provides transportation services in areas with less than seven people per square mile and is available at no cost for veterans who live in eligible zones.

According to Lonnie Wangen, Commissioner of ND Department of Veterans Affairs, “The number one reason our veterans have for missing a medical appointment is their lack of transportation. The Highly Rural Transportation Grant has provided hundreds of North Dakota’s highly rural veterans transportation to their VA medical appointments. This program has greatly improved the health and wellbeing of our most vulnerable veterans.”

Eligible counties in North Dakota include: Adams, Benson, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Cavalier, Dickey, Divide, Dunn, Eddy, Emmons, Foster, Golden Valley, Grant, Griggs, Hettinger, Kidder, Lamoure, Logan, McHenry, Mcintosh, McKenzie, McLean, Mountrail, Nelson, Oliver, Pierce, Renville, Sargent, Sheridan, Sioux, Slope, Steele, Towner, and Wells.

“North Dakota is home to many rural and highly rural veterans who rely on transportation assistance to access their healthcare services,” said Senator Cramer. “Reauthorizing the Highly Rural Transportation Grant Program will ensure veterans have the ability to travel to their medical appointments, whether in the community care setting or at VA directly, facilitating access to the care they’ve earned.”

“Rural Maine folks already face many challenges accessing affordable, quality healthcare because of both their distance to medical facilities and the availability of healthcare workers in rural areas,” said Senator King. “The Supporting Rural Veterans Access to Healthcare Services Act would provide travel assistance for veterans in rural areas to attend their appointments at VA-authorized facilities. As we work to ensure veterans have easy and efficient access to their benefits, this legislation will ensure that no matter where veterans choose to live, they have the opportunity to visit with their healthcare professionals.”

Several organizations support this legislation, including the North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW), the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), the American Legion (TAL), and the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP).

“Our nation’s 2.4-million veterans living in rural areas face difficulties accessing VA health care that those living in urban and suburban areas do not. Chief among them is transportation to the department’s nationwide medical facilities. The nearly 300,000 veterans living in areas considered highly rural face even greater obstacles and deserve increased attention to assistance in accessing VA’s high-quality health care. DAV is proud to support the Supporting Rural Veterans Access to Healthcare Services Act as it would help the VA provide all rural veterans better access to treatment. We applaud Sen. Cramer and Sen. King’s leadership in introducing this important legislation that will help ensure our nation keeps its promises to America’s veterans,” said Nancy Espinosa, DAV National Commander.

"Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) is proud to support the Supporting Rural Veterans Access to Healthcare Services Act,” said Jose Ramos, WWP’s Vice President of Government and Community Relations. “From our Annual Warrior Survey 2022, we know that access to VA care, including facility distance and available transportation, is a significant challenge for many veterans who live in rural areas. Sen. Cramer’s bill is an important step forward in helping rural veterans achieve greater access to healthcare services and ultimate, a higher quality of life. We thank Senator Cramer for his leadership in supporting veterans across the country.”

