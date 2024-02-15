15 February 2024

192

Turkmen-Georgian political consultations were held in Ashgabat

On February 15, 2024, Turkmen-Georgian political consultations took place with the participation of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan S.Muhammedurdiyev and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia A.Khvtisiashvili.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues regarding the current state and prospects of political and diplomatic interaction, trade and economic partnership and cultural and humanitarian ties.

The high efficiency and importance of constant contacts at various levels of the two countries were especially emphasized, where the main factor in deepening relations between Turkmenistan and Georgia are meetings at the level of Heads of State and Government.

The productive nature of cooperation between the Foreign ministries and close interaction between countries on international platforms were noted.

Diplomats advocated expanding interparliamentary cooperation by intensifying the activities of Interparliamentary Friendship Groups.

The parties also praised the activities of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The areas of transport, energy, trade, agriculture, tourism, scientific and cultural ties are also identified as promising areas of bilateral cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the sides agreed to maintain diplomatic contacts in accordance with previously outlined plans.

On the same day, a meeting of the Georgian delegation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov took place, during which the topics of further strengthening the traditionally friendly Turkmen-Georgian relations were discussed.