The Ambassador of India presented copies of his credentials at the MFA of Turkmenistan

15 February 2024

On February 15, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov received copies of credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India to Turkmenistan Madhumita Bhagat.

The Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic activities.

During the meeting, the parties spoke in favor of intensifying cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The areas of science and education, healthcare, culture and tourism were identified as promising directions. The potential for interaction through digitalization and the active use of modern information and communication technologies was especially noted.

