Actall receives Patent for ATLAS Dual Band Real Time Location System

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actall, the market leader for RTLS and IoT technology designed for complex architecture, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued our latest patent, No.11,785,491 (the 491 patent), further strengthening the Company’s intellectual property position and coverage for the Company’s zonal RTLS system, ATLAS.

The 491 patent, titled, “Dual Band Real Time Location” describes the ATLAS real time locating system for tracking the location of tags associated with people and assets. The 491 patent is the second issued for ATLAS RTLS, joining patent No. 11,599,761 titled: “Adaptable Tracking Tag,” covering tracking tags used to track the location of people and assets.

“These two patents issued in the last 12 months demonstrate our commitment to developing the ATLAS ecosystem, originally introduced in 2012 for Staff Safety in Correctional and Behavioral Health custody environments,” said Bob Hampe, President & CEO of Actall. “We are pleased with ATLAS’ development to date and excited about our product development pipeline to improve the system’s performance and features in the near and medium term.”

"These patent awards underscore our commitment to continued improvement of location solutions and IoT advancements in complex architecture; Kudos to all of our team members for this achievement", added Hampe.

About Actall Corporation

Actall Corporation is an experienced systems engineering firm for Indoor Positioning Solutions. Our technical expertise stems from our success in deploying locating systems in extremely difficult & dense facilities. We have designed locating systems to meet owner criteria in environments where other providers cannot, including jails/prisons, mental health centers, state capitals and courts. Actall systems leverage accurate locating technologies for patients, inmates, staff, visitors and assets to generate valuable intelligence.

About Rakana

Rakana Technologies , Inc is a technology holding company principally engaged in indoor positioning systems, IoT design and implementation and process improvement software solutions through its subsidiaries (Rakana Technologies and its subsidiaries are collectively referred to as the “RT Group”).The RT Group includes Actall Corporation, DataByx and Kiasm.io

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this release may be considered “forward-looking statements,” such as statements relating to management's views with respect to future events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions in the markets in which the RT Group operates, new federal or state governmental regulation, the RT Group’s ability to effectively operate, integrate and leverage any past or future strategic acquisition, and other factors which can be found in the RT Group’s other news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The RT Group expressly disclaims any duty to update its forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.