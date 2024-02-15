Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,398 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Man for Two Sexual Assaults While Armed

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce a man has been arrested for two sexual assaults while armed that occurred in 2009 and 2023.

In each of the below cases, the suspect held the victims against their will, while armed with a knife, then forced the victims to engage in unwanted sexual acts.

On Monday, August 24, 2009, at approximately 9:00 p.m., inside of an establishment in the 2600 block of Douglass Road, Southeast. CCN: 09121037

On Monday, April 17, 2023, at approximately 12:26 a.m., inside of a residence in the 300 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 23059757

On Tuesday, February 13, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, detectives arrested 38-year-old John Raymond Conner, III, of Northeast, DC. He has been charged with the above offenses.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Man for Two Sexual Assaults While Armed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more