MPD Arrests Man for Two Sexual Assaults While Armed

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce a man has been arrested for two sexual assaults while armed that occurred in 2009 and 2023.

In each of the below cases, the suspect held the victims against their will, while armed with a knife, then forced the victims to engage in unwanted sexual acts.

On Monday, August 24, 2009, at approximately 9:00 p.m., inside of an establishment in the 2600 block of Douglass Road, Southeast. CCN: 09121037

On Monday, April 17, 2023, at approximately 12:26 a.m., inside of a residence in the 300 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 23059757

On Tuesday, February 13, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, detectives arrested 38-year-old John Raymond Conner, III, of Northeast, DC. He has been charged with the above offenses.