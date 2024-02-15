MPD Arrests Man for Second Degree Child Sex Abuse

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division announce a man has been arrested for second degree child sex abuse in Northwest.

On Sunday, February 11, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim in the 800 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. The suspect is more than four years older than the victim.

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 29-year-old Nelson Torres, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Child Sex Abuse.

CCN: 24022967