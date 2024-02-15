Submit Release
Court Interpreter Certification Orientation by the Numbers

!Muchas gracias to all Nebraska Judicial Branch employees and members of the legal community who shared information about the Interpreter Certification Pathway with bilingual individuals!  A well-attended Orientation was held January 25 & 26, 2024, with the participants representing a microcosm of the communities the courts and probation offices serve daily. Here’s a breakdown by the numbers:

• 24 participants: employees, current interpreting partners, and aspiring interpreter partners

• 8 languages: Arabic, Burmese, Karen, Kurdish, Mam, Spanish, Thai, and Vietnamese

• 2 states: Nebraska and Texas

• 7 Nebraska counties: Douglas, Hall, Hamilton, Lancaster, Lincoln, Madison, and Sarpy

What participants are saying:

The course was great, and I learned so many things I didn’t know. Definitely made me want to continue to get certified.

The information was very useful, and I feel I am more prepared. I also feel that interpreting is not necessarily a talent but more of a skill you can build. There are many techniques and tricks to help you get the job done in a professional way.

• So much information packed into the two days – good preparation!

• I really liked all the information that was provided, how interactive the course was, examples and tips given.

To learn more about the Interpreter Certification Pathway, please plan on attending one of the following informational sessions:

 

