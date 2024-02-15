Submit Release
The Multi-Award Screenwriter Shaneen Bonner Announces Her New Script Titled From Homeless To Hollywood.

The Multi-Award winner Shaneen Bonner announces her upcoming film script From Homeless To Hollywood. The film script depicts the true story of Shaneen Bonner.

Before judging another homeless person on the street, remember that it could be someone's sister or mother who has a story to tell that has gone from From Homeless To Hollywood.”
— Shaneen Bonner
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Multi-award winner Shaneen Bonner announces her upcoming film script of her life titled From Homeless To Hollywood. The film script depicts Shaneen Bonner's journey from homelessness to a new life as a businesswoman.

The movie script is drama-filled, passionate, and sentimental script. The movie script has won thirty-plus awards internationally and is being viewed by over fifty film festivals.

The movie script soundtrack single " Great God Live' has won two film festival awards as the "Best Movie Music" soundtrack. The movie script has also garnered another win and two film festival selections.

https://youtu.be/fCsOQTE8Bps?si=rX3SM9yHtPUKC6cr

From Homeless to Hollywood, industry professionals have praised the script worldwide.

About Shaneen Bonner:

Shaneen Bonner is a multi-award screenwriter and Grammy-considered artist who owns several businesses in the entertainment industry. She owns Decree Records, a nominated radio station, Decree Radio, and Decree Entertainment Magazine. Shaneen has become an active member of IMBD. She's an active member of the NAACP organization. Shaneen Bonner authored two books, " Expelled" and "Bleeding Within."

Shaneen is featured in several newspapers and magazines nationwide.

