Emerald Intel Integrates With Leading CRM Tools To Enhance B2B Outreach To The Licensed Cannabis and Hemp Industry
Integration capabilities with HubSpot and Salesforce saves sales and marketing teams valuable time and puts reliable, actionable data into hands faster
We believe data is only valuable if it’s actionable. Selling into the licensed cannabis industry is challenging enough without the additional burden of collecting, re-formatting, and uploading data.”BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerald Intel, a leading SaaS provider dedicated to delivering business intelligence on the licensed cannabis and hemp industry, has established integrations with both HubSpot and Salesforce to make it easier for clients to reach their desired prospects more efficiently and from the tools they use most frequently.
As one of the few business intelligence providers solely focused on the licensed cannabis industry, the Emerald Intel team identified a critical need in the marketplace. While other solutions offer data, the ability to action that information requires significant time and manual effort, taking sales and marketing teams away from higher value tasks.
Manual processes require the data to be downloaded or extracted into a tabular format, like Microsoft Excel, re-formatted to match the field parameters required by their CRM, and then uploaded into their CRM for record creation. While this may not seem like a time-intensive task, what could be done via integrations in seconds can take up to 30 minutes or more and is highly susceptible to human error.
“At Emerald Intel, we believe data is only valuable if it’s actionable,” said John Stanfill, Co-Founder at Emerald Intel. “Selling into the licensed cannabis industry is challenging enough without the additional burden of collecting, re-formatting, and uploading data just to send an email or make a phone call. Furthermore, revenue generating teams should be able to action that data from the tools they use most without interruption to their daily workflows. That’s why we prioritized integrations with two of the leading CRM tools on the market today—HubSpot and Salesforce. We know there’s a lot more we can do to increase the value of these integrations and look forward to expanding those capabilities in the coming year.”
Emerald Intel’s SaaS solution enables businesses looking to establish a client-base within the licensed cannabis industry with robust company, contact, and license profiles across the United States and Canada. With over 45,000 companies, 85,000 business contacts, and 70,000 licenses profiled and re-verified regularly, key data points include company hierarchy and location information, social media profiles, license status and types, verified contact information, and daily market news.
About Emerald Intel
Emerald Intel is a leading provider of business intelligence on the licensed cannabis and hemp industry. Transforming millions of data points across multiple sources into high-quality, verified business intelligence, Emerald Intel provides a 360-degree view of the industry that empowers its customers to drive faster, smarter growth. Check out how we’re opening doors to the cannabis and hemp industry and giving your revenue generating teams the data they need to surface new growth opportunities for your business. https://www.emeraldintel.ai/
