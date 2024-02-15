Russell/Derby Barracks Arrest/ Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5000893
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 2/15/24 at approximately 1400 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Albany, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions Release
ACCUSED: Jessica Russell
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/15/24, at approximately 1400 hours, the State Police received a report that Jessica Russell was violating her court ordered conditions of release. Russell was located by the Vermont State Police and arrested. Russell was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/16/24 at 1230
COURT: Orleans County
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.