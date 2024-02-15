Russell/Derby Barracks Arrest/ Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5000893

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 2/15/24 at approximately 1400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Albany, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions Release

ACCUSED: Jessica Russell

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/15/24, at approximately 1400 hours, the State Police received a report that Jessica Russell was violating her court ordered conditions of release. Russell was located by the Vermont State Police and arrested. Russell was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/16/24 at 1230

COURT: Orleans County

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.