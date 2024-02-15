Submit Release
Russell/Derby Barracks Arrest/ Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5000893

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper James Gallup                         

STATION: Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 2/15/24 at approximately 1400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Albany, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions Release

 

ACCUSED:  Jessica Russell                                            

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/15/24, at approximately 1400 hours, the State Police received a report that Jessica Russell was violating her court ordered conditions of release. Russell was located by the Vermont State Police and arrested. Russell was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/16/24 at 1230          

COURT: Orleans County     

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

