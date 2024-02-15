Update No. 3: St. Albans Barracks / Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A2007187

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Angela Baker, Detective Trooper Benjamin Weed, Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: Reported missing Dec. 10, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfield, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing person

MISSING PERSON: Timothy “Timmy” Jettie

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has completed the autopsy and positively identified the deceased man as Timothy “Timmy” Jettie, 59, of Fairfield. The cause and manner of Mr. Jettie’s death remain listed as pending while additional testing including toxicology takes place.

This death is not believed to be suspicious or criminal in nature.

The Vermont State Police will provide updates when more information is available.

***Update No. 2, 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024***

On Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 6, 2024, the Vermont State Police was notified that a body had been located in the town of Fairfield.

VSP received a call at 2:09 p.m. from a member of the public who reported having discovered possible human remains in a wood line in the vicinity of 850 Barry Rd. in Fairfield. Troopers responded to the location along with the Fairfield Fire Department and located a body in the woods. The body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm identity and to determine the cause and manner of death.

The location where the body was found is near the area of Castle and Menard roads, where police have conducted extensive searches for Timothy “Timmy” Jettie, 59, of Fairfield, who was reported missing in December.

This investigation remains active and ongoing, and no additional information is currently available. VSP will continue to provide updates as the case progresses.

***Update No. 1, 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023***

Search efforts for Timothy “Timmy” Jettie, 59, of Fairfield have been ongoing since he was reported missing Dec. 10, 2023. To date, Mr. Jettie has not been located.

Investigators have learned that the last confirmed sighting of Mr. Jettie occurred at the Fairfield Market on Vermont Route 36 midday Oct. 26, 2023. A surveillance photo shows Mr. Jettie with a beard and wearing tan canvas pants, work boots and a navy-blue sweatshirt with the words “Cold Corner Mapleworks.”

Extensive ground searches in the area of Castle Road and Menard Road in Fairfield have been conducted by the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, the Vermont State Police Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program, the Warden Service division with the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, Colchester Technical Rescue, Camels Hump Backcountry Rescue, New England K-9 and the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team. The circumstances of Mr. Jettie’s disappearance are unclear, and there are concerns for his welfare.

Investigators are asking members of the public to review any game cameras or surveillance video they might have from the Fairfield area between Oct. 26 and Dec. 10 for any sign of Mr. Jettie. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Angela Baker at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993, or by email at angela.baker@vermont.gov. People also can leave anonymous tips on VSP’s website at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Mr. Jettie is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

The surveillance photo from Fairfield Market and a family photo of Mr. Jettie are attached to this release.

***Initial news release, 10:40 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023***

On 12/10/23 at approximately 7:27 PM, Timothy (goes by Timmy) Jettie was reported missing. While it is unclear the exact time he was last seen, reports from neighbors state it was approximately 11/10/2023. A four-wheeler he is known to drive was located on the trail between Menard Road and Castle Road in the town of Fairfield. Jettie is described as a 59-year-old white male approximately 5’08” and 165 pounds.

A photo of Timothy is attached to this press release below. Anyone with information as to Timothy’s whereabouts is asked to call the State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

- 30 -