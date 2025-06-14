Submit Release
Derby Barracks - Runaway Juvenile

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5003134

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Anthony Rice                            

STATION:  Derby                  

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/13/2025   /   2315 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Barton

INCIDENT: Runaway Juvenile

 

JUVENILE: Elizabeth Souliere

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/13/2025, at approximately 2315 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a runaway juvenile, identified as Elizabeth Souliere, 15, of Barton. Elizabeth was last seen around 1 PM on 06/13/2025. Elizabth is descried to be 5’9”, tan skin complexion, approximately 140 lb.’s, long black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing plant printed black leggings and was wearing a backpack containing additional clothing. Anyone with information that might help investigators in locating Elizabeth is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881. Tips can be anonymously reported at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

As a reminder, anyone who harbors or aids a runaway may be charged with a crime.

 

