Derby Barracks - Runaway Juvenile

DATE/TIME: 06/13/2025 / 2315 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Barton
INCIDENT: Runaway Juvenile
JUVENILE: Elizabeth Souliere
AGE: 15
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/13/2025, at approximately 2315 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a runaway juvenile, identified as Elizabeth Souliere, 15, of Barton. Elizabeth was last seen around 1 PM on 06/13/2025. Elizabth is descried to be 5’9”, tan skin complexion, approximately 140 lb.’s, long black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing plant printed black leggings and was wearing a backpack containing additional clothing. Anyone with information that might help investigators in locating Elizabeth is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881. Tips can be anonymously reported at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
As a reminder, anyone who harbors or aids a runaway may be charged with a crime.
