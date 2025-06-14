Saint Albans Barracks / Two Car Motor Vehicle Crash with Injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2004093
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: June 13, 2025, at approximately 1903 hours
STREET: Tyler Branch Rd
TOWN: Enosburgh
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Duffy Hill Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop surface
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Camry
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Cody Paradee
AGE: 32
HELMET: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: Sportster 883 Low
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Contact damage to the side of the motorcycle
INJURIES: Serious injuries
HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMMC)
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 13, 2025, at approximately 1903 hours, members of the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a reported two-car motor vehicle crash in the area of Tyler Branch Road and Duffy Hill Road in the Town of Enosburgh. A preliminary investigation has revealed that Vehicle 2, driven by Cody Paradee (32), was traveling north on Duffy Hill Road. Vehicle 2 then collided with Vehicle 1, which was traveling west on Tyler Branch Road and was being operated by a juvenile.
Paradee sustained serious injuries and was flown to the University of Vermont Medical Center. The investigation into this matter is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.
