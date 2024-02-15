Explore Saskatchewan's History on Family Day at Government House

CANADA, February 15 - Released on February 15, 2024

This Monday, February 19, the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) is offering free, family-friendly activities at Government House from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Guests are invited to travel back in time to the days before cell phones and the internet, have fun with friends and family, and learn about the historic landmark.

"Between work, school, and other activities, we can all be spread so thin and miss out on spending quality time with those around us," Minister responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris said. "The Family Day activities at Government House will provide visitors with a fantastic opportunity to learn about Saskatchewan's history, have fun and, most importantly, spend quality time together."

The Wide Open Children's Theatre, which has provided puppet shows at Government House on Family Day since 2020, returns with performances at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

New this year, Dance Saskatchewan will work with dance artists from Regina to prepare performances and fun movement activities to engage people of all ages.

Visitors can pull up a chair in the George Brown Boardroom and choose from the large selection of board games. From Pictionary and the Game of Life to Battleship and Trivial Pursuit: will you form an alliance and win as a team, or strike out on your own?

About Government House

Government House is a National Historic Site and Provincial Heritage Property with a mission to provide visitors with an accessible historic place to preserve, promote and celebrate Saskatchewan's living heritage. Government House is the steward of a vibrant collection and historic property that is living and ever-changing. Experience the story of Government House through educational experiences, engaging programs, and collaborative partnerships.

For more information, visit: Government House Events.

