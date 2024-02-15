Submit Release
House passes Transit Oriented Development to increase housing supply in State

Olympia – Efforts to increase the housing supply in Washington got another boost today with the passage of HB 2160. Sponsored by Rep. Julia Reed (D-36) the bill addresses the zoning limitations and increases available housing around transit hubs.  

Whether it is to commute to work or go out to dinner, accessibility to transit is essential to the daily lives of individuals. 

More than one million more homes are needed to provide Washingtonians with adequate, affordable housing. 

“Currently, we’re 150,000-250,000 units short of meeting our housing needs,” said Reed. “This is an easy way to increase that supply while reducing sprawl.”  

Washington has the fewest number of housing units than any other state. 

This bill will implement more transit-oriented housing, making transportation more accessible. Cities will be prohibited from enacted plans that will impact affordable housing for community members near transit. 

“I ran for office because of the enormous challenges that people of my generation face in finding a home in this state,” Rep. Reed said. 

After much collaboration between legislators, under this bill, 10% of all new housing near transit are required to be affordable. 

The bill passed the House floor in a vote of 56 to 40 and will move on to the Senate for further consideration. 


