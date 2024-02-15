Submit Release
9th Circuit Vacates Arbitration Decision, Citing California High Court's Decision Correcting the Supreme Court

(Subscription required) The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reversed a district court’s dismissal of a former employee’s nonindividual Private Attorneys General Act claims against Lowe’s, determining that a recent California Supreme Court decision corrected a U.S. Supreme Court decision the lower court relied on.

