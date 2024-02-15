Submit Release
February 15 - Secretary of State Office’s Electronic Recording Technology Board Awards Over $299,000 to Teller County

Denver, February 15, 2024 - The Department of State’s Electronic Recording Technology Board (ERTB) has awarded $299,650 to Teller County to index and digitize historical records dating back to 1899.

“The grant from the Electronic Recording Technology Board will bring Teller County’s historical records into the 21st century and connect their residents with local government,” said Secretary Griswold. “I’m proud to support counties in these efforts to make records increasingly accessible.”

Teller County’s grant agreement (PDF)

The ERTB was created in 2016 with the mission of developing, maintaining, improving, replacing, or preserving land records systems in our state. The ERTB’s statutory authority was renewed in 2021 with new legislation that allows the board to consider security improvements for counties’ land recording systems. The grants help counties – especially in rural Colorado – invest in technological upgrades. Since its creation, the board has awarded more than $10 million dollars to ensure county clerks are able to improve and maintain property records and other important documents.

More information on the ERTB.

