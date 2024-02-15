Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,236 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,440 in the last 365 days.

FEMA Specialists Offer Free Rebuilding Advice in Davidson, Weakley Counties

NASHVILLE – FEMA is offering Tennessee residents free advice on how to rebuild stronger and safer against storms. 

The service is offered at the following locations:

Davidson County: Home Depot, 1584 Gallatin Pike N., Madison, Feb. 15-17 (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Feb. 19-20 (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Feb. 21 (7 a.m. to noon).

Davidson County: Home Depot, 5010 Old Hickory Blvd, Hermitage, Feb. 15-17 (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Feb. 19-20 (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Feb. 21 (7 a.m. to noon).

Weakley County: Vaughn Brothers Hardware, 134 Pikeview St., Dresden, Feb. 15 (noon to 5:30 p.m.), Feb. 16 (7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.), Feb. 17 (8 a.m. to noon), Feb. 19-20 (7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.), Feb. 21 (7:30 a.m. to noon).

FEMA mitigation specialists will answer questions and offer free home improvement tips and methods to prevent and lessen damage from future disasters. The information is geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors. 

For information on Tennessee’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4751. Follow FEMA on X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema. Follow Tennessee Emergency Management Agency at facebook.com/TennesseeEMA.

You just read:

FEMA Specialists Offer Free Rebuilding Advice in Davidson, Weakley Counties

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more