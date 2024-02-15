FEMA Specialists Offer Free Rebuilding Advice in Davidson, Weakley Counties

NASHVILLE – FEMA is offering Tennessee residents free advice on how to rebuild stronger and safer against storms.

The service is offered at the following locations:

Davidson County: Home Depot, 1584 Gallatin Pike N., Madison, Feb. 15-17 (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Feb. 19-20 (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Feb. 21 (7 a.m. to noon).

Davidson County: Home Depot, 5010 Old Hickory Blvd, Hermitage, Feb. 15-17 (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Feb. 19-20 (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Feb. 21 (7 a.m. to noon).

Weakley County: Vaughn Brothers Hardware, 134 Pikeview St., Dresden, Feb. 15 (noon to 5:30 p.m.), Feb. 16 (7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.), Feb. 17 (8 a.m. to noon), Feb. 19-20 (7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.), Feb. 21 (7:30 a.m. to noon).

FEMA mitigation specialists will answer questions and offer free home improvement tips and methods to prevent and lessen damage from future disasters. The information is geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

For information on Tennessee’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4751. Follow FEMA on X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema. Follow Tennessee Emergency Management Agency at facebook.com/TennesseeEMA.