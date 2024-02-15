Roadway Activity Report for parts of the Lower East and Upper Cumberland (February 15 - 21, 2024)

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Paul Huff Parkway Interchange modifications: During this reporting period, the contractor will begin grading on the I-75 NB ramp off at Paul Huff Parkway. This work will take place behind temporary portable barrier rail. Left shoulder of Northbound exit ramp to Paul Huff Parkway will be closed for ramp construction. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNX362]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to remove the old bridge over Candies Creek and install new storm drainage. Intermittent flagging operations will take place at Crown Colony Drive and Campbell Drive during grading operations and storm drain construction. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNV130]

BRADLEY, HAMILTON, MEIGS, RHEA, AND POLK COUNTY Curb ramp upgrades in District 29: During this reporting period, the contractor will be removing and replacing curb ramps in Bradley County along Inman Street from the intersection with Wildwood Avenue and on Ocoee Street. Pedestrian detour routes will be posted for any closed sidewalks. Shoulder and street parking closures are possible in this area as work to upgrade the curb ramps gets underway.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Cleveland/CNX361]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Utility Work both directions at MM 181: NIGHTTIME (8 pm - 5:30 am) and DAYTIME (8 am - 5:30 pm) shoulder and lane closure on 4th Avenue at the on and off ramps to I-24. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/23/24 through 06/30/24. [2023-192/197]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Nightly lane closures will occur on this project, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-75 North and South between Exit 1 (East Ridge) and Exit 3A (East Brainerd Road/ SR-320) and on I-24 East and West from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185, for various construction activities. Ramps have been modified or closed, and interstate traffic on both routes has been reduced to three lanes and moved toward the median to provide room for construction of new lanes, installation of drainage structures, retaining walls and bridges. Contract crews are working nightly so please stay alert for changing traffic conditions as construction vehicles enter and leave the roadway. To perform this work, rolling roadblocks may also be used in addition to lane closures to separate vehicles from construction activities. Multiple uniformed police officers will be present in these work zones to assist with traffic management and to enforce traffic laws. Due to winter weather, it may be necessary to do short duration (15 to 30 minutes) rolling roadblocks during the day for patching potholes, clearing debris or to repair guardrail, attenuators, etc. The left lane on North and South Terrace between Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road will be closed for installation of drainage structures, retaining and noise wall construction. Intermittent daytime non-rush hour lane closures may also be necessary throughout the period on South Terrace and North Terrace to work on utilities, street lighting, and various other construction items. All work is weather permitting. Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges over I 24 are closed as well as the entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road. A continuous flow detour using Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road is in place for local traffic. The closures and detour will be in place for approximately 6 months. RESTRICTIONS: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at the Hamilton Place Mall interchange: The contractor on this project will have temporary lane closures on I-75 in the northbound direction from MM 4 to MM 7 from 8 PM to 6 AM weather permitting. This work is to shift traffic to the outside on the northbound lanes.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX358]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-111 construction of two small drainage structures at LM 1.7 and LM 2.4: On SR111 Northbound from LM 1.5-2.00, traffic will be down to 1 lane on SR111 as the contractor works on the project. The motoring public needs to be careful traveling this direction as workers will be present.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX344]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-11, US-64) McCallie Tunnel cleaning: The contractor will be cleaning this tunnel on Wednesday from 8 PM - 6 AM. There will be one lane closed in each direction for this work.

[Diamond Specialized, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX190]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 02/15/24, 02/16/24, 02/19/24, 02/20/24 and 02/21/24 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment, and paving operations along the existing pavement.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) Stringers Ridge Tunnel cleaning: On Wednesday of this reporting period from 8 PM - 6 AM, the tunnel will be closed as the contractor washes the tunnel. There will be signs directing traffic to go for the detour around the closure.

[Diamond Specialized, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX190]

HAMILTON COUNTY The miscellaneous safety improvements on SR-2 (US-11) from the I-75S ramps (LM 20.5) to Relocation Way (LM 20.9) in Chattanooga: The West side of Hunter Road at Lee Highway, The South side of Lee Highway near the on ramp to I-75 Southbound, The West side of the I-75 Northbound off ramp at Lee Highway, The North and South sides of Lee Highway at Relocation Way to install traffic cameras. Nightly lane closures are possible between 7 PM and 6 AM. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNX343]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 13 to LM 14: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-2 (Congress Pkwy) between Velma Road and Layman Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/08/24 through 05/07/24 from 7 am - 5 pm. [2023-412]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 construction of a bridge over Middle Creek (LM 13.4): During this reporting period, the Northbound and Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. County road 567 will be closed to traffic (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY) and detoured to SR039. This closure is necessary to perform the bridge replacement. The lane restriction will remain in place until the bridge replacement is completed.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Chattanooga East/CNX069]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 at SR-68 (LM 26.9) construction of a roundabout, and safety improvements on SR-58 near Nebo Road (LM 29.2): During this period, the contractor will be performing final stabilization operations for construction of a new roundabout. Intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-58 and SR-68 from 8 AM to 6 PM as work is performed. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX073]