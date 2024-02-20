LEE'S FAMOUS RECIPE® CHICKEN AMPS UP DIGITIAL EXPERIENCE WITH A NEW WEBSITE, MOBILE APP AND LOYALTY PROGRAM
Same famous recipe, new ways to enjoy and experience itSHALIMAR, FL, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken, a celebrated name in delicious, home-style fried chicken for more than 55 years, recently launched a brand new website, mobile app and loyalty program. This digital evolution aims to provide guests an enhanced and convenient platform to savor the famous recipes while enjoying new awards.
With just a few clicks, guests can effortlessly select personalized rewards, save their favorite orders, and seamlessly reorder previous selections through Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken’s intuitive website and mobile app.
"This next phase of our digital experience and customer loyalty is an exciting leap for our brand,” said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken. “Now our guests can access our famous products with greater frequency in a convenient manner and be rewarded with even more enticing incentives than they currently experience.
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken’s prior rewards program awarded guests one “chicken leg” for each visit and after 7 visits they could redeem for a 2pc meal. Now, for every $1 spent, guests will receive 1 reward point and have the option to redeem points for a variety of different items and dollar-off rewards. Any “chicken legs” previously earned will be converted into reward points. Additionally, guests will receive a free dessert item on their birthday along with other surprise and delight offers throughout the year.
“Our old loyalty program was limited in a lot of ways. We didn’t reward our guests based on their spend with us and we didn’t provide options for redemption. So now in addition to an improved online and mobile experience, our guests can truly be rewarded” said Dan Sokolik, Vice President of Marketing for Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. “While many brands are scaling back their rewards programs, we are proudly thanking our customers for their loyalty.”
The revitalized digital experience seamlessly aligns with the recently rebranded Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken visual identity, presenting a unified and modern look for the brand. Plein Air (www.itspleinair.com), a creative company specializing in crafting inventive solutions for restaurant brands, developed the revamped digital experience for the website and app. The loyalty program is powered by Spendgo (www.spendgo.com), and tracks customers' reward points and sends real-time alerts of available rewards and surprise offers.
About Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken
For more than 55 years, Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Lee’s is recognized as the #1 Fast Food Fried Chicken by the 2023 USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Today, there are more than 130 Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.
