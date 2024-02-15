City of Lawrence Joins City Inclusive Entrepreneurship Program

Commits to initiatives in entrepreneurship curriculum, resource mapping, and anchor procurement to give underrepresented entrepreneurs more opportunities for economic advancement

The City of Lawrence has committed to initiatives in entrepreneurship curriculum, resource mapping, and anchor procurement as part of the the National League of Cities’ (NLC) City Inclusive Entrepreneurship (CIE) program. The program will provide Lawrence with resources and support to help entrepreneurs of color and from other under-represented backgrounds achieve greater economic mobility, reduce the racial wealth gap, and improve access, opportunity, knowledge, and funding for historically under-represented groups.

The City is collaborating with Black:30, a local organization dedicated to empowering minority business owners in the Lawrence community, to ensure the success and longevity of these initiatives.

“We’re excited to bring vital resources to the Lawrence business community, especially historically underserved populations, through the CIE Program,” said Sam Camp, economic development analyst. “This work will create a more prosperous business environment and further advance our commitment to making Lawrence a great place to do business.”

The CIE program helps cities adopt policies, programs and practices to give underrepresented entrepreneurs more opportunities for economic advancement. Participants select an area of focus for their programs to support economic growth in their communities, including working with startups, creating microlending platforms and improving access to procurement opportunities for MWBEs. Now in its fourth year, this network has grown to include more than 250 cities, 300 local partners, and $100 million in committed resources.

Through its three initiatives, the City of Lawrence has committed to –

Engaging local anchor institutions in finding ways to increase supplier diversity through equitable procurement strategies;

Establishing a local affiliate for entrepreneurship curriculum to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the skills they need; and

Identifying and connecting the small business support resources in the community to provide a one-stop hub for local business owners.

“Leaders of America’s cities, towns and villages recognize that racial and gender equity are key ingredients to economic growth in communities,” said Clarence E. Anthony, CEO and Executive Director of NLC. “We look forward to working with new members of the City Inclusive Entrepreneurship program to bring their commitments to fruition and create economies in which everyone wins.”

Lawrence joins 40 other cities from across the country that have made a total of 55 commitments. As part of its participation in the CIE program, Lawrence will receive direct technical assistance, information sharing with other cities and partner organizations and financial support to help implement its program.

The CIE program is made possible in partnership with and support from Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. For more information about the program, click here.

