VinFast introduces first right-hand drive electric vehicles

VIETNAM, February 15  

JAKARTA  — Vietnamese automotive manufacturer, VinFast, has officially launched its first right-hand drive electric vehicles for the Indonesian market at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024.

During the IIMS 2024 held in Jakarta from February 15-25, VinFast is showcasing a variety of models, including VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9.

VinFast is planning to collaborate with local suppliers to establish a network of 5,000 charging stations in Indonesia, aiming to significantly boost the adoption of electric vehicles.

In a bid to penetrate the Indonesian market, VinFast also plans to build a factory in Indonesia with a projected capacity of around 50,000 cars per year. With the goal of achieving a domestic localisation rate of up to 40%, the VinFast factory is expected to create thousands of jobs and promote the local electric vehicle industry.

Also on February 5, the automaker signed a letter of intent on cooperation with the first 5 dealers in Indonesia. — VNS

