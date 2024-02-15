Ukraine Energy Support Fund Delivers Three Power Transformers to State Enterprise Regional Electricity Networks

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has delivered three power transformers to the State Enterprise Regional Electricity Networks, enhancing the stable electricity supply for customers in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Lviv, and Volyn regions. The power transformers were manufactured in Ukraine, and this procurement contributes to the resilience of the industry and broader economy.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established to provide financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensure the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and implemented in close cooperation with the USAID-financed Energy Security Project and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date, the Fund has reached EUR 405 million in pledges from the donors such as Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.