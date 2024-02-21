Revenue Grew 3.2% Among Top Thirty US Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Programs in 2023
Collective revenue hit $1.1 billion
The Top Thirty’s growth is back to normal levels.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonprofits producing America’s top thirty peer-to-peer fundraising programs achieved their second year of post-pandemic growth by collectively increasing fundraising revenue 3.2% in 2023, according to a study released today by the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum.
— David Hessekiel, President, Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum
Twenty of America’s thirty largest programs grew in 2023 and the top thirty raised $1.1 billion.
Peer-to-peer fundraising is the practice of having a nonprofit organization’s supporters take part in an activity such as a walk, bike ride or other real or virtual challenge and reach out to their network of friends, family, neighbors and colleagues for donations.
“Now that mass group activities are considered a normal part of life, the Top Thirty’s growth is also back to normal levels,” said P2PPF President David Hessekiel. In 2022 collective growth topped 18%, but that followed two years of far steeper revenue drops because the pandemic shut down in-person events.
Nonprofit organizations can access valuable benchmarking insights by downloading the study from the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum website. The 18th annual edition of the Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Top Thirty Survey is sponsored by Charity Dynamics, a technology product and services provider to nonprofits.
"We are always honored to help share and celebrate the Top 30 performance outcomes and this year is no different,” said Harry Veening, General Manager of Charity Dynamics. "Despite a difficult economic climate in 2023, the collective gross fundraising revenue of the Top 30 was up. It is clear that peer-to-peer fundraising remains a strong and healthy revenue channel for nonprofits. At a time when community among constituents is so important for donor retention, these local community-building events are absolutely worth continued investment.”
Among the findings sure to be of greatest interest to industry followers:
The American Heart Association’s Heart Walk remained America’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising program at $106 million thanks to 2.9% growth.
The 30th program on the list, Susan G. Komen’s 3-Day raised $14.39 million, a 2.0% drop, but a $90,000 increase over the revenue needed to make the top thirty in 2022.
The Alzheimer’s Associations Walk To End Alzheimer’s showed the largest dollar increase of any program by growing by just under $9.4 million to $100.0 million.
ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospitals St. Jude Heroes program (#19) experienced the largest percentage increase, 21.1%, by bringing in $23.3 million.
Two programs from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society made the list for the first time because their data had never been previously submitted to the survey: Student Visionaries of the Year (#9) and Visionaries of the Year (#10.)
One program returned to the Top Thirty after dropping off the list: Four Diamonds’ Penn State/IFC Panhellenic Dance Marathon, commonly known as THON, was #27 in 2023 for raising $15 million.
Three previously top thirty programs dropped off this year’s list: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Extra Life, ALS Association’s Walk to Defeat ALS and AIDS LifeCycle’s AIDS LifeCycle.
"Throughout 2023, numerous leading fundraising initiatives witnessed notable boosts in both participation and revenue. Their success was rooted in a strategic return to the core values of peer-to-peer fundraising: fostering community engagement and nurturing relationships. Meanwhile, they also embraced fresh marketing approaches and cutting-edge technologies, propelling them to connect with previously untapped audiences," explained Marcie Maxwell, managing director of the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum.
Click here to download a free top thirty summary and to learn how to obtain the study data set including information from 94 participating programs.
ABOUT THE PEER-TO-PEER PROFESSIONAL FORUM: The Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum provides managers of peer-to-peer fundraising programs with practical information, valuable connections and recognition for outstanding achievement via www.peertopeerforum.com, conferences, and distance-learning programs.
ABOUT CHARITY DYNAMICS: Charity Dynamics is a strategy, fundraising and online marketing firm for nonprofit organizations. Charity Dynamics delivers what charities need to fulfill their missions: more awareness, supporters, engagement and donations. Our solutions include strategic consulting, creative services, fundraising solutions, and innovative technology. At Charity Dynamics, our mission is to fulfill yours. For more information, please visit www.charitydynamics.com
David Hessekiel
Peer to Peer Professional Forum
email us here