Revenue Grew 8.9% For Top Thirty Canadian Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Programs in 2023
Collective revenue surpassed $187 million
The Canadian Top Thirty’s growth is back to normal levels,”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonprofits producing Canada’s top thirty peer-to-peer fundraising programs achieved their second year of post-pandemic growth by collectively increasing fundraising revenue 8.9% in 2023, according to a study released by the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum.
— David Hessekiel, President, Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum
Twenty-two of Canada’s 30 largest programs grew in 2023 and the top thirty raised $187.4 million.
Peer-to-peer fundraising is the practice of having a nonprofit organization’s supporters take part in an activity such as a walk, bike ride or other real or virtual challenge and reach out to their network of friends, family, neighbors and colleagues for donations.
“Now that mass group activities are considered a normal part of life, the Canadian Top Thirty’s growth is also back to normal levels,” said P2PPF President David Hessekiel. In 2022 collective growth topped 19.5%, but that followed two years of far steeper revenue drops because the pandemic shut down in-person events.
Nonprofits can access valuable benchmarking insights by downloading the study from the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum website. The Canadian Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Top Thirty Survey is sponsored by Charity Dynamics, a technology product and services provider to nonprofits.
“As a Canadian and former nonprofit employee myself, it is very exciting to see the growth in both funds raised and participation overall for the Top 30 performers. And more programs grew in 2023 than 2022,” said Harry Veening, General Manager of Charity Dynamics. “Of the few programs that experienced a decline in registrants, all saw impressive gross revenue increases over 2022. To me, these achievements speak to the strength and perseverance of our philanthropic culture here in Canada. Our communities are powerful and resilient.”
Study highlights include:
The Terry Fox Foundation’s Terry Fox Run remained Canada’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising program at $25.1 million, thanks to 11.6% growth.
The 30th program on the list, Princess Margaret Foundation’s Princess Margaret Journey to Conquer Cancer raised $1,275,000 million, a 5.6% drop, and just $8,539 more than the revenue needed to make the top thirty in 2022.
The Terry Fox Foundation’s Terry Fox Run showed the largest dollar increase of any program by growing by $2.6 million.
Baycrest Foundation’s Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health (#12) experienced the largest percentage increase, 67.7%, by bringing in $4.4 million.
Four programs made the list for the first time because their data had never been previously submitted: Baycrest Foundation’s Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health (#12), QEII Foundation’s BMO Ride for Cancer (#19), Ovarian Cancer Canada’s Walk for Hope (#28) and Baycrest Foundation’s Scotiabank Pro-Am for Alzheimer’s (#29.)
Four previously top thirty programs dropped off this year’s list: Two programs were discontinued (MS Society of Canada’s MS Tower Challenge and SickKids Foundation’s SickKids Get Loud) and two didn’t reach the revenue threshold (Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada’s Ride for Heart and Blue Sea Philanthropy’s Ride for Refuge.)
“Many of the top fundraising programs that achieved significant participation and revenue growth in 2023 dedicated themselves to revisiting fundamental principles of peer-to-peer fundraising - community engagement and relationship-building, while also adopting new marketing strategies and innovative technologies to expand their reach to new audiences,” said Marcie Maxwell, managing director of the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum.
Click here to download a free top thirty summary and to learn how to obtain the study data set including information from 38 participating programs.
ABOUT THE PEER-TO-PEER PROFESSIONAL FORUM: The Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum provides managers of peer-to-peer fundraising programs with practical information, valuable connections and recognition for outstanding achievement via www.peertopeerforum.com, conferences, and distance-learning programs. Learn more at www.peertopeerforum.com
ABOUT CHARITY DYNAMICS: Charity Dynamics is a strategy, fundraising and online marketing firm for nonprofit organizations. Charity Dynamics delivers what charities need to fulfill their missions: more awareness, supporters, engagement and donations. Our solutions include strategic consulting, creative services, fundraising solutions, and innovative technology. At Charity Dynamics, our mission is to fulfill yours. For more information, please visit www.charitydynamics.com
