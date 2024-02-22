Scott & Katy Freitag Named 2024 Cash, Sweat & Tears Award Winners
Scott Freitag Cycling Across All The US Exterior States To Raise Money for ZERO Prostate Cancer
Amazing people like Scott & Katy Freitag are the heart and soul of peer-to-peer fundraising”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A five-year personal fight against prostate cancer has not stopped Scott Freitag from mounting an extraordinary fundraising campaign for ZERO Prostate Cancer. It has inspired it.
Last June Freitag began an 11,000 mile bike journey to pedal across all the United States border states to raise funds and awareness to fight prostate cancer. To date, the 60-year old retired postal worker has pedaled more than 6,500 miles across 28 state lines and raised nearly $150,000. His wife Katy trails him in the camper they now call their home away from home. Through all of this, Scott continues to battle his Stage IV cancer by receiving hormone therapy and radiation therapy to keep his disease at bay.
For these reasons and more, Scott & Katy Freitag were honored today with the Cash, Sweat & Tears Award, the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum’s annual recognition of the year’s most inspiring volunteers. Nominated by ZERO Prostate Cancer, the Freitags were selected from numerous nominations made by nonprofit organizations. Presented at the Forum’s annual conference, the award is sponsored by Blackbaud, the world’s leading cloud software company powering social good.
Peer-to-peer fundraising is the practice of having a nonprofit’s supporters take part in an activity such as a walk, bike ride or other real or virtual challenge and ask their network of friends, family, neighbors and colleagues for donations. Collectively, peer-to-peer fundraising programs raise billions of dollars annually for thousands of nonprofits nationwide
“Amazing people like Scott & Katy Freitag are the heart and soul of peer-to-peer fundraising," said Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum President David Hessekiel. “We are proud to honor the Freitags as a symbol of the millions of volunteers who energize organizations with their contributions of time and talent.”
"We're deeply inspired by Scott and Katy's dedication to raising awareness and funds for prostate cancer during Scott's own personal battle with the disease," said Courtney Bugler, President and CEO of ZERO Prostate Cancer.
"His nationwide cycling journey to shine a much-needed light on the importance of early detection reflects remarkable resilience and a commitment to making a difference,” said Bugler. “Scott and Katy are true cause heroes who are saving lives with their advocacy. As Scott continues to pedal across the country with Katy by his side, we encourage everyone to join us in cheering them on and supporting their fundraising efforts to help more men and families."
"Blackbaud® is honored to be back presenting the Cash, Sweat, & Tears Award at Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum again this year and we could not have dreamt of more deserving honorees than Scott & Katy Freitag.” said Blackbaud Senior Manager Natalie Cole who spoke at the luncheon at which the award was presented.
The Freitags hope to finish their fundraising trek this summer. Contributions to their effort can be made via their website at www.milesformoney.org
ABOUT ZERO PROSTATE CANCER
ZERO Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer and help all who are impacted. ZERO advances research, provides support, and creates solutions to achieve health equity to meet the most critical needs of our community. From early detection to survivorship, ZERO is the premier resource for prostate cancer patients and their families to access comprehensive support, make meaningful connections, and take action to save lives. Our dedicated national and chapter staff is joined with a growing team of passionate volunteer champions to increase advocacy, awareness, and community engagement to ZERO out prostate cancer. ZERO is recognized with four out of four stars by Charity Navigator and accredited by the Better Business Bureau. ZERO spends more on programs than any other prostate cancer charity, dedicating 85 cents of every dollar to support, education, and research.
ABOUT THE PEER-TO-PEER PROFESSIONAL FORUM
The Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum professionals who manage peer-to-peer fundraising events. The P2P Forum, which started in 2007, provides resources such as its annual conference, monthly webinars, timely data and information, and a vibrant online community that help peer-to-peer fundraisers gain access to best practices and support. To learn more visit www.peertopeerforum.com
ABOUT BLACKBAUD
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. To learn more, visit www.blackbaud.com
David Hessekiel
Peer to Peer Professional Forum
