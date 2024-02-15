Ukrenergo selects Counsel to advise on collection of evidence of damages caused by Russia’s military aggression

Through the Secretariat’s Pro Bono Platform for Ukraine, NPC Ukrenergo selected a reputed international law firm to develop a set of guidelines for collecting, preserving, and assessing evidence of damages inflicted upon Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure by the Russian Federation.

The Guidelines will review the standard of proof accepted as sufficient for damages claims in international investment arbitration, as well as by best practices established in national and international proceedings which may lead to establishing the accountability of the Russian Federation and the recovery of the damages inflicted against NPC Ukrenergo’s infrastructure, assets, and operation.

Complementing the ongoing development of a litigation strategy, this new pro bono mandate will bring NPC Ukrenergo closer to initiating claims against the Russian Federation and ultimately obtaining fair compensation for the damages caused.

The Pro Bono Platform for Ukraine was established by the Secretariat in July 2023. It allows law firms and qualified independent lawyers to join the effort to recover the damages inflicted upon Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure by dedicating any number of pro bono hours for various projects.

We extend our gratitude to all lawyers and law firms for their applications, and we are counting on their support in the future.