A Celebration of Pam Van Hoek

A celebration of life in honor of Pam Van Hoek will be held on Saturday, March 2, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Briceland Cemetery. All are invited and welcomed to attend.

There will be an open potluck.

The family is requesting that guests bring any photos they may have of Pam.

Additionally, the family will be collecting donations for SoHum Technical Rescue at the event for those wishing to contribute to the volunteer organization.

Pam’s kindness and love touched many in this community. I am unable to even fathom the entirety of all the lives she imprinted on. If you are one of those people, please join us at her Celebration of Life.

