SIGNATURE INNOVATION GROUP Redefines Urban Workwear

Beaudis, the principal owner and a self-taught designer, embarked on his journey as a fashion entrepreneur at the young age of seventeen. Despite humble beginnings, including selling products out of the trunk of his car, Beaudis's perseverance and unique vision have propelled the brand to new heights. In a recent holiday season tour, Signature Innovation Group logged over 7,000 miles, showcasing their latest collections at various shows and pop-up events. Speaking of their audience, Signature Innovation Group caters to passionate individuals who embrace urban workwear as a lifestyle. At the core of Signature Innovation Group is SIG-ONE, the company's 2006 Ford Econoline Van. Serving as the heartbeat of the brand, Beaudis and Miller have traveled across the country, conducting pop-up shops and engaging directly with their audience.

In the heart of Fontana, California, a unique men's clothing brand is making trends in the fashion industry.

We pour our heart and soul into building the best clothing with attention to detail...” — Jarret Beaudis -Founder

Some people demand more and search a little harder to find what suits them — Signature men’s flannel shirt