Wednesday the 14th, Valentines Day at the Briceland Fire Station. Open 1 to 4p.m.
Press release from Briceland Fire:
Stop by the Briceland Fire Station on Valentines’ Day to get some treats for your sweets and support the fire department. We’ll have coffee, tea, t-shirts and hoodies, and delicious treats that we can wrap-up for all the Valentines in your life. We’ll also be making address signs for anyone who needs them. Hope to see you then.
You just read:
Valentines’ Day Bakesale at Briceland Fire Station
