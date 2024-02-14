Valentines’ Day Bakesale at Briceland Fire Station

Wednesday the 14th, Valentines Day at the Briceland Fire Station. Open 1 to 4p.m.

Press release from Briceland Fire:

Stop by the Briceland Fire Station on Valentines’ Day to get some treats for your sweets and support the fire department. We’ll have coffee, tea, t-shirts and hoodies, and delicious treats that we can wrap-up for all the Valentines in your life. We’ll also be making address signs for anyone who needs them. Hope to see you then.