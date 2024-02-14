Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,137 in the last 365 days.

Participation of the Turkmen delegation in the next meeting of special representatives of the Central Asian states and the EU on Afghanistan

14 February 2024

317

Participation of the Turkmen delegation in the next meeting of special representatives of the Central Asian states and the EU on Afghanistan

On February 14, 2024, the fifth meeting of the special representatives of the Central Asian states and the European Union for Afghanistan is taking place in Bishkek, which was also attended by the special representative of the UN Secretary-General, the head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan. The Turkmen delegation at the meeting was headed by Deputy minister of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmed Gurbanov.

At the meeting, experts from the participating countries exchanged opinions on the current state of development in the socio-economic and humanitarian areas, including the ongoing work in the field of security in Afghanistan.

The successful holding of the fourth meeting of this format in Ashgabat on May 25-26, 2023 was also noted.

This meeting is taking place ahead of a planned event in the capital of Qatar, Doha, where prospects for the socio-economic development of Afghanistan will also be discussed.

 

On the sidelines of this meeting, Turkmen delegation met with Special Representative for Central Asia Teri Hakala and Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas Niklasson.

You just read:

Participation of the Turkmen delegation in the next meeting of special representatives of the Central Asian states and the EU on Afghanistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more