14 February 2024

317

Participation of the Turkmen delegation in the next meeting of special representatives of the Central Asian states and the EU on Afghanistan

On February 14, 2024, the fifth meeting of the special representatives of the Central Asian states and the European Union for Afghanistan is taking place in Bishkek, which was also attended by the special representative of the UN Secretary-General, the head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan. The Turkmen delegation at the meeting was headed by Deputy minister of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmed Gurbanov.

At the meeting, experts from the participating countries exchanged opinions on the current state of development in the socio-economic and humanitarian areas, including the ongoing work in the field of security in Afghanistan.

The successful holding of the fourth meeting of this format in Ashgabat on May 25-26, 2023 was also noted.

This meeting is taking place ahead of a planned event in the capital of Qatar, Doha, where prospects for the socio-economic development of Afghanistan will also be discussed.

On the sidelines of this meeting, Turkmen delegation met with Special Representative for Central Asia Teri Hakala and Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas Niklasson.