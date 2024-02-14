Learn about wildlife diseases at Feb. 20 MDC virtual program

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Avian flu and rabies are examples of diseases that frequently make news, yet many people don’t know the specifics about where these diseases are found and how they circulate throughout wildlife populations.

People can learn more about these and other common wildlife diseases at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Wildlife: Nature’s Common Diseases.” This online program will be from 3-4 p.m. on Feb. 20 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is open to ages 12 and up and will include photos of dead and diseased animals. People can register for this event at:

At this program, MDC Naturalist Sam Grove will discuss common wildlife diseases found in Missouri such as avian flu, rabies, and distemper. She will discuss how they spread, what animals are affected, and what MDC scientists are doing to study and track these diseases.

Though this program is free, registration is required. To participate, use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC's Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs.