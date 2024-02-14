Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,178 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary, Operating without Owners Consent, Multiple Other Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4001158

RANK/TROOPER NAME:  Trooper Connery                             

STATION:    St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  2-13-23 1900 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 2 and Parker Road, Danville VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Burglary, Grand Larceny, Petit Larceny, Possession of Stolen Property, Operation without Owners Consent

 

ACCUSED:    Joel Gouin

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the report of a Burglary at a residence on Parker Road in Danville. While Troopers were searching for a suspect supposedly on foot, a Toyota 4Runner was reported stolen from the Red Barn Brewery nearby. With the assistance of Toyota Vehicle GPS, Troopers on scene were able to track the vehicle, which was mapping in Lowell VT. Troopers from the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks apprehended Gouin, who was operating the stolen vehicle, in Troy, VT. Gouin was lodged on an active warrant and issued a citation to answer for the Danville incidents.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Caledonia

COURT/DATE/TIME:  2-14-24 @1230 hours      

BAIL: $5,000     

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary, Operating without Owners Consent, Multiple Other Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more