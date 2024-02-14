St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary, Operating without Owners Consent, Multiple Other Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4001158
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2-13-23 1900 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 2 and Parker Road, Danville VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Burglary, Grand Larceny, Petit Larceny, Possession of Stolen Property, Operation without Owners Consent
ACCUSED: Joel Gouin
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the report of a Burglary at a residence on Parker Road in Danville. While Troopers were searching for a suspect supposedly on foot, a Toyota 4Runner was reported stolen from the Red Barn Brewery nearby. With the assistance of Toyota Vehicle GPS, Troopers on scene were able to track the vehicle, which was mapping in Lowell VT. Troopers from the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks apprehended Gouin, who was operating the stolen vehicle, in Troy, VT. Gouin was lodged on an active warrant and issued a citation to answer for the Danville incidents.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Caledonia
COURT/DATE/TIME: 2-14-24 @1230 hours
BAIL: $5,000
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.