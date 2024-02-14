St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary, Operating without Owners Consent, Multiple Other Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A4001158

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2-13-23 1900 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 2 and Parker Road, Danville VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Burglary, Grand Larceny, Petit Larceny, Possession of Stolen Property, Operation without Owners Consent

ACCUSED: Joel Gouin

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the report of a Burglary at a residence on Parker Road in Danville. While Troopers were searching for a suspect supposedly on foot, a Toyota 4Runner was reported stolen from the Red Barn Brewery nearby. With the assistance of Toyota Vehicle GPS, Troopers on scene were able to track the vehicle, which was mapping in Lowell VT. Troopers from the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks apprehended Gouin, who was operating the stolen vehicle, in Troy, VT. Gouin was lodged on an active warrant and issued a citation to answer for the Danville incidents.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Caledonia

COURT/DATE/TIME: 2-14-24 @1230 hours

BAIL: $5,000

