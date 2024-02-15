Ziperase Appoints Raj Gumber as Regional Director of Ziperase Australia Ziperase Certified Data Erasure Software Ziperase Certified Automated Data Erasure Software

Ziperase is proud to announce the appointment of Raj Gumber as the Regional Director of Ziperase Australia and the APAC region

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziperase is proud to announce the appointment of Raj Gumber as the Regional Director of Ziperase Australia and the APAC region. With over 20 years of experience in the data erasure industry, including his significant role as Director at XtremeworX Pty Ltd, Raj brings a wealth of data erasure and ITAD expertise to Ziperase. His experience in managing key government and corporate accounts, along with his skills in account management and business analysis, will be instrumental in driving Ziperase's growth in Australia, New Zealand, and the Asia Pacific region.

President of Ziperase, said, “We are delighted to welcome Raj to our team. His extensive experience in data erasure and proven track record in the APAC market make him the ideal leader to drive our expansion in these crucial territories. Raj's appointment is a key part of our strategy to enhance our global presence and provide unmatched data security solutions to our customers.”

In his new role, Raj will oversee operations, sales, and support for Ziperase in the region, leveraging his extensive experience in providing secure data wiping and data destruction products and services. “I am eager to contribute to Ziperase's expansion in Australia, New Zealand, and the Asia Pacific. I look forward to driving success in this dynamic market, leading operations and delivering Ziperase’s cutting-edge data security solutions," said Raj Gumber of his new position.

With a proven track record in transforming businesses and managing complex accounts, especially during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic, Raj has proven his ability to lead effectively and maintain strong customer and employee relationships.

About Ziperase

Ziperase is a leading provider of software and hardware solutions for comprehensive and certified data erasure. Renowned for its innovative and user-friendly data sanitization tools, Ziperase caters to a diverse range of clients including SMEs, data centers, ITADs, and large corporations across various sectors. The company's commitment to providing secure and effective data erasure solutions is reflected in its continuous growth and expansion.

Discover how Ziperase’s secure, automated data erasure solutions can protect your organization at ziperase.com.

Raj Gumber, Regional Director

APACsales@ziperase.com

Address: Unit 45 9 Hoyle Avenue CASTLE HILL NSW 2154

