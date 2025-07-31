Ziperase Device Link Achieves ADISA Certification for Mac Data Erasure

Independent UK lab confirms data unrecoverable using forensic tools

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziperase announced today that its Device Link software has achieved ADISA Product Claims Test certification for Mac data erasure, proving that Device Link for Macs permanently destroys data beyond recovery, even against sophisticated forensic attacks.

The certification was awarded by the UK-based Asset Disposal and Information Security Alliance (ADISA) following rigorous independent testing at the ADISA Research Centre. Device Link achieved ADISA Assurance Level 4 after passing Test Level 2 evaluation, proving that data is completely unrecoverable, even by sophisticated forensic methods.

Certification Standards

ADISA Test Level 2 represents protection against "motivated, targeted threat actors such as organised crime, journalists, or hackers applying laboratory methods." The testing process uses advanced attacks with specialist hardware and software to interrogate devices at both the interface and component levels, employing both commercial off-the-shelf forensic tools and proprietary ADISA techniques.

Assurance Level 4 represents one of the highest certifications awarded by ADISA, indicating the product consistently renders data unrecoverable against advanced threat scenarios.

ADISA Certification is a UKAS-accredited, UK-GDPR approved independent certification body that specialises in data protection and sanitisation verification. The organisation is recognised by the UK Ministry of Defence and has developed data sanitisation standards adopted by the UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).

Product Capabilities

Ziperase Device Link for Macs provides automated Mac data erasure and hardware testing specifically designed for enterprise IT departments and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) service providers. The software supports all Mac models including those with Apple Silicon (M1, M2, M3, M4) and Intel processors, following official Apple security practices while maintaining NIST SP 800-88 and & IEEE2883 compliance.

Market Impact

ADISA certification is particularly valued in the UK market, where the standard is widely recognised by government agencies and regulated industries. UK organisations handling sensitive data often require ADISA-certified solutions for compliance.

Globally, the certification provides additional credibility for enterprise customers and ITAD providers seeking verified Mac data erasure solutions. International organisations with UK operations can now use a single certified solution across their entire Mac fleet.

About Ziperase

Founded in 2019, Ziperase delivers certified automated data erasure solutions for enterprises and IT asset disposition providers worldwide. The company's leadership team brings over 20 years of data sanitisation industry experience, creating automated, easy-to-integrate software that streamlines operations.

Ziperase solutions erase data from extensive device and drive types and provide comprehensive audit trails for regulatory compliance, all backed by ADISA and Common Criteria EAL2 certifications. The company's software suite includes solutions for individual device erasure, high-volume drive processing, and enterprise fleet management.

Device Link for Macs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.