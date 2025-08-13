Ziperase Partners with Liquid PC for Exclusive Enterprise Data Erasure Distribution

Industry veterans deliver certified data erasure solutions through established distribution channels

Our partnership with Liquid PC allows us to reach enterprise customers who need reliable data erasure solutions without the complexity of legacy systems.” — Khalid Elibiary, President of Ziperase

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziperase LLC, the certified automated data erasure company, today announced an exclusive distribution partnership with Liquid PC to accelerate enterprise market adoption of its data erasure solutions. The partnership combines Ziperase's proven technology with Liquid PC's established distribution expertise to deliver modern data erasure solutions to enterprise customers.

Proven Leadership and Technology

Ziperase was founded by the original Tabernus leadership team, industry veterans who previously built one of two companies recognized worldwide as distinct leaders in data erasure technology. Under President Khalid Elibiary's leadership, the team transformed Tabernus into the market leader for data erasure software in the USA before its acquisition by Blancco Technology Group in 2015.

"We've evolved the proven technology that defined industry standards, now with modern architecture," said Khalid Elibiary, President of Ziperase. "Our partnership with Liquid PC allows us to reach enterprise customers who need reliable data erasure solutions without the complexity of legacy systems."

Competitive Advantages

Ziperase enters the market with several key differentiators: modern API-first architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing ERP, Asset Management, and ServiceNow platforms; proven certifications ensuring full regulatory compliance; and flexible deployment options ranging from Secure Portable for field operations to enterprise-scale automation through Secure Command and Secure Array platforms.

Strategic Partnership Benefits

The partnership provides immediate access to regulated industries including healthcare, financial services, and government sectors through Liquid PC's established channel relationships.

About Ziperase

Ziperase LLC provides certified automated data erasure solutions designed for modern enterprise environments. The company delivers ADISA Product Assurance and Common Criteria EAL2 certified solutions ensuring full compliance with IEEE 2883:2022 and NIST SP 800-88 R1 guidelines. Ziperase's modern architecture integrates seamlessly with enterprise IT infrastructure.

For more information, visit ziperase.com.

About Liquid PC

Liquid PC LLC is a women-owned global distributor and trusted advisor for software and hardware companies. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company has built a reputation for excellent customer service and revenue generation for partners. Co-founded by Loretta Sivret and Mike Clark, Liquid PC maintains a "services first" culture focused on adding value to partners' businesses.

For more information, visit liquidpc.com.

