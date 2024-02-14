Wednesday, February 14

Rep. Jamila Taylor: People with disabilities are part of the WA housing crisis, too

Supported Living is a long-term service model that provides care to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and supports them in their communities. I am hopeful that we can adopt a new tax of 1% on the value of the selling price of properties over $3.025 million to support a dedicated funding source for more Supported Living housing. This proposal was already heard by my colleagues in the House and Senate (HB 2276, SB 6191) and it should be a part of our final budget. As a community, it makes sense to adopt a modest tax on the sale of high-value properties to make housing available for those currently without. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Getty Images)

Washington state House lawmakers vote to regulate rent increases

House lawmakers on Tuesday approved statewide legislation that would limit annual rent increases for Washington tenants. The vote came before a key deadline to keep legislation alive this session. Bills had to be passed from their house of origin Tuesday to continue to be considered. House Bill 2114 would limit rent increases to 7% for tenants in a 12-month period. Additionally, landlords would not be able to raise the rent within the first year of tenancy. The bill passed by a vote of 54-43 and was the last bill to be considered in the House before the cutoff. Continue reading at The Bellingham Herald. (Shauna Sowersby)

WA adults serving extra prison time for juvenile offenses may see sentences reduced

At 18, Brandin Thomas was charged in the 2004 killing of Hassan Farah, a teacher and father of three who was driving a cab in south Seattle at the time he was shot. Thomas was 20 when he was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and attempted robbery. He’s 38 now. A bill in the state Legislature, House Bill 2065, is aimed at sending people like Brandin Thomas home. It will apply the 2023 ban on juvenile points retroactively. This means people who are in prison serving sentences lengthened by juvenile points will be able to get resentenced without the points factored in. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Bryin Thomas)

Aberdeen Daily World

Hoquiam city council approves $879,000 amendment regarding North Shore Levee

Axios

Jeff Bezos sells over $4 billion in Amazon shares in past week

Bellingham Herald

City of Bellingham moves against owner of land that is site of homeless encampment

Columbian

What $15 tolls could mean for Washington drivers, state’s budget

Washington state drinking water, hydropower at risk as Pacific Northwest snowpack shrinks

Vancouver City Council wants to expand Affordable Housing Fund into county but details need ironing out

‘These are predatory fees. There’s no question about that’: ‘Junk fees’ burden renters in Clark County

Everett Herald

2024 February special election results for Snohomish County

Youth sports tournaments rake in Snohomish County tourism grants

Puget Sound Business Journal

Alaska Airlines flight attendants take step toward strike

Seattle Times

Editorial: Add fentanyl to child endangerment law (Saldana, Goodman)

Tri-City Herald

WA judicial commission sets hearing for Tri-Cities judge on harassment, abuse claims

Victims advocacy group says Washington AG is investigating clergy abuse by Catholic bishops

WA State Standard

Wenatchee World

More than 1,,000 sign petition to save Columbia Elementary

Chelan County contracts help to track short-term rental complaints

Eastmont settles discrimination lawsuit with family of disabled student

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Traffic camera expansion bill passes out of House

Washington’s snowpack on track to decrease by nearly half by 2080s

Public safety goals outlined by new Seattle City Council Public Safety Committee

Washington veterinarians push for more state funding to address workforce shortage

After years of pleas, clean air agency orders King County to test landfill air for arsenic

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Alaska Airlines flight attendant says she has colleagues ‘going without food right now’

KNKX

Another WA agency sues private prison company running ICE facility (Ortiz-Self)

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Should high-potency cannabis products be regulated differently in Washington state?

Flight attendants protest outside Sea-Tac airport for fair pay, better working conditions

Seattle’s newest affordable housing development to open Wednesday along Aurora Avenue

Advocacy group claims Catholic Bishops were subpoenaed to produce abuse-related evidence

KUOW Public Radio

How a Northwest tribe is escaping a rising ocean

Tacoma approaches affordable housing from a new angle: anti-displacement

KXLY (ABC)

Bill protecting referees in Washington passes House, moves onto Senate

Wildlife agencies investigating thousands of dead fish found in Spokane River at Long Lake Dam

FOX13 TV

Cap and trade debate in Olympia

Pot shop smash-and-grabs: Legislators float solutions, but others say they don’t go far enough

Cascadia Daily News

Kulshan Community Land Trust nabs $2.25M grant for affordable home project

Crosscut

PFAS in Washington’s well water could make you sick

WA bill would add explicit ‘deepfakes’ to child pornography laws (Mullet, Orwall)