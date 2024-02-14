Submit Release
Gregerson Bill Supports Arriving Immigrants and Refugees 

OLYMPIA – The Washington House of Representatives passed House Bill 2368 yesterday, a bill designed to modernize and improve how we support the economic and social integration, as well as the basic needs, of immigrants and refugees arriving in Washington. 

This legislation seeks to codify the longstanding work of the Office of Refugee and Immigrant Assistance (ORIA). While ORIA uses federal refugee resettlement funds to administer programs to individuals eligible for those services, ORIA also relies on general fund dollars to serve other immigrants living in Washington who don’t qualify for federally funded services because of their immigration status. 

The bill, introduced by Rep. Mia Gregerson (D-SeaTac) creates a comprehensive Washington State Plan for Refugee Resettlement and authorize the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) to coordinate statewide efforts.  

“This is a good government bill that aligns the things the state is already doing,” said Rep. Gregerson. “With hundreds of families seeking asylum arriving in our region, a sustainable and supportive solution is urgently needed. This bill will provide the critical support these individuals and families deserve.” 

HB 2368 advances to the Senate for further consideration. 

 


