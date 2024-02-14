Submit Release
MSP Leonardtown – Update on Motor Vehicle Collision (Occurred on 2/4/2024)

Maryland State Police News Release

MSP Leonardtown – Update on Motor Vehicle Collision (Occurred on 2/4/2024)

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol 

Barrack “T” Leonardtown 

23200 Leonard Hall Drive 

Leonardtown, MD 20650 

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 14, 2024

On Sunday, February 4, 2024, at approximately 8:25am, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Mechanicsville Road and Red Oak Lane, Mechanicsville, MD for the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries involving two vehicles. Troopers and other emergency services personnel arrived to find the driver of the at-fault vehicle in serious condition. Emergency medical personnel rendered aid and the driver was flown by Trooper 7 to Washington Hospital Center.

 

Due to the severity of her injuries, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Casey Nicole Faulds, 27 of Mechanicsville, MD succumbed to her injuries and was declared deceased on Friday, February 9, 2024. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Corporal Jonathan Powis jonathan.powis@maryland.gov and reference 24-MSP-003887. You can also contact the Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955 x0 to report any information.

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.   

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.   

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov.

