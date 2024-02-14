MSP Leonardtown – Update on Motor Vehicle Collision (Occurred on 2/4/2024)

February 14, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 14, 2024

On Sunday, February 4, 2024, at approximately 8:25am, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Mechanicsville Road and Red Oak Lane, Mechanicsville, MD for the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries involving two vehicles. Troopers and other emergency services personnel arrived to find the driver of the at-fault vehicle in serious condition. Emergency medical personnel rendered aid and the driver was flown by Trooper 7 to Washington Hospital Center.

Due to the severity of her injuries, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Casey Nicole Faulds, 27 of Mechanicsville, MD succumbed to her injuries and was declared deceased on Friday, February 9, 2024. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Corporal Jonathan Powis jonathan.powis@maryland.gov and reference 24-MSP-003887. You can also contact the Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955 x0 to report any information.

