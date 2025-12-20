Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Crash In Baltimore County

December 20, 2025

(BALTIMORE, MD) – The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues the investigation into a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles in Baltimore County this morning.

The deceased is identified as James Beckham, 31, of Essex. Beckham was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. He was the driver and sole occupant of a Nissan Sentra involved in the crash. Three other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver and sole occupant of a Nissan Altima identified as Dante Summers, 26, of Nottingham, Maryland was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for the treatment of his injuries. The driver and sole occupant of a Honda C-HR was uninjured in the crash. The driver and one passenger in a Toyota RAV4 were uninjured in the crash.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack responded to a multiple vehicle crash on the inner loop of I-695 at Perring Parkway in Baltimore County. The preliminary investigation indicates a Nissan Sentra was traveling on the inner loop of I-695 at Perring Parkway when, for unknown reasons, it struck the corner of a Toyota C-HR resulting in subsequent crashes with a Nissan Altima and a Toyota RAV4.

State troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack along with emergency medical service personnel from Baltimore County responded to the scene. Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department responded for assistance. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration were on scene to assist with road closures and detours while the roadway remained closed. All lanes on the inner loop of I-695 reopened at approximately 11:30 a.m. today.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team leads the investigation. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

